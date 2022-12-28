Overview of Dr. Michael Schneider, MD

Dr. Michael Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Froedtert & MCW in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.