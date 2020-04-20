Dr. Michael Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schneider, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Dermatology East P.l.l.c.1335 Cordova CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 753-2794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first appointment with Dr. Schneider, and I was thoroughly impressed with his bedside manner. Dr. Schneider exhibited a great amount of knowledge and experience. He and his staff were very friendly and helpful. I felt totallat ease during my entire visit.
About Dr. Michael Schneider, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.