Dr. Michael Schneider, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Schneider works at Dermatology East in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.