Dr. Michael Schneier, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Schneier, MD

Dr. Michael Schneier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Schneier works at Orthopaedic Solutions LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneier's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Solutions LLC
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 475-8454
    Canyon Gate Medical Group
    9280 W Sunset Rd # 207, Las Vegas, NV 89148 (702) 262-0124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Henderson Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2021
    Dr. Schneier was highly recommended by my Neurologist. I had already had two carpal tunnel surgeries by an other surgeon, but it didn't correct my symptoms of loss of grip strength and severe tingling in fingers. After a MRI, Dr. Schneier recommended ACDF. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Schneier and his team. He gave me back my quality of life, and in fact, I am playing better golf than I ever have. Thank you Dr. Schneier.
    Gary — Dec 19, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Schneier, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Hosp & Med Ctr
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schneier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneier works at Orthopaedic Solutions LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Schneier’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

