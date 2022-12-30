Overview of Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO

Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences (Kcumb) and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Schonberger works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.