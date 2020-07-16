Dr. Michael Schrift, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schrift, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Schrift, DO
Dr. Michael Schrift, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Schrift works at
Dr. Schrift's Office Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 520-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-6190Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schrift?
I went to him for memory and cognitive issues.
About Dr. Michael Schrift, DO
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275530990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Geriatric Psychiatry, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrift has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrift accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrift works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrift. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrift.
