Overview of Dr. Michael Schrift, DO

Dr. Michael Schrift, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Schrift works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.