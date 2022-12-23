Dr. Michael Schuhknecht, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuhknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schuhknecht, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Lakeland Medical Suites, Niles42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 100, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is medically the best Dr. I have ever had. He is caring, committed, precise, loving, knowledgeable, I can’t say enough good about this Dr. He has saved my life more times than I Can count. God Bless Him.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Detroit Riverview Hosp|St John Detroit Riverview Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Schuhknecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuhknecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuhknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuhknecht works at
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuhknecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuhknecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuhknecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuhknecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.