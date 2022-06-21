Dr. Michael Schulman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schulman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schulman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Schulman works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Center for Gastroenterology13777 Belcher Rd S Ste 100, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 380-5495
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
Friendly and easy to talk to. Is very responsive to questions and concerns via the patient portal. Explains things clearly and includes you in making decisions regarding your health and treatments. His PA, Loren Anderson, is excellent as are the clinical and office staff. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Schulman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1700971017
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Mc|Tulane University Medical Center
- LI Jewish MC|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Sun Coast|Suncoast Hospital
- University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulman speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.