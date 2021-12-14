Overview of Dr. Michael Schumacher, DPM

Dr. Michael Schumacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Schumacher works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.