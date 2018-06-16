Overview

Dr. Michael Schurdell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Calhoun, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Schurdell works at The Physicians' Spine & Rehab Specialists - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA with other offices in Winston Salem, NC and Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.