Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
- 1 696 Hampshire Rd Ste 210, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-7204
- 2 4373 Park Terrace Dr Ste 101, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have known for a long time that I wanted a lower face and neck lift. I took my time, researched many many physicians. It took me approximately 2 years to decide which surgeon I would completely trust. I happened on Dr. Michael Schwartz’s website. Carefully read about his credentials, years in practice, his medical team, and his reviews. There was not a doubt that I had found my surgeon. I made an appointment with Dr. Michael Schwartz for a consultation. The minute he walked into the room, I definitely knew he was the one I was looking for. He carefully and thoroughly explained the procedure, and answered all my questions. He didn’t promise I would look 20 years younger, and he told me what the procedure would and wouldn’t take care of. I’m a RN, and usually RN’s can be babies, but not one minute did I feel anxious. I’m 2 Wks out from surgery, and feel great. Dr. Schwartz has a wonderful staff. They love what they do, and love Dr. Schwartz as their employer. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of The Pacific
- Plastic Surgery
