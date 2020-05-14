Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
West Lake Hills5524 Bee Caves Rd Ste K4, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 649-3050Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:45pmFriday8:00am - 7:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is amazing, he has been a huge help in my mental illness battles.
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Inst Mntl Hlth
- Ny Hosp Westchester Div
- Ny Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
