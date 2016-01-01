Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care - Cardiology25 N Winfield Rd # 300, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt U Affil Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.