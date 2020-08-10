See All Otolaryngologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

    Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-5562
    Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 7600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-5562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 10, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Schwartz for over twenty years and have always had a fantastic experience! I had my dog accidentally slam into my face and fracture my nose. I went to see Dr. Schwartz on a Friday. He immediately set up an appointment to realign my nose at Northpoint Surgical center the following Tuesday. The closed reduction procedure was a success with minimal pain. Dr. Schwartz and his staff are so compassionate and kind. I can't thank him enough!!!!
    Nancy Sokoloff — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801824099
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Bs Biology
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

