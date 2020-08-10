Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.