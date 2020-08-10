Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-5562
-
2
Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 7600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I have been going to Dr. Schwartz for over twenty years and have always had a fantastic experience! I had my dog accidentally slam into my face and fracture my nose. I went to see Dr. Schwartz on a Friday. He immediately set up an appointment to realign my nose at Northpoint Surgical center the following Tuesday. The closed reduction procedure was a success with minimal pain. Dr. Schwartz and his staff are so compassionate and kind. I can't thank him enough!!!!
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801824099
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Bs Biology
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.