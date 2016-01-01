Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
- 1 425 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste B, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-5134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922094382
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.