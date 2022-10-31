Overview of Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates Inc in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.