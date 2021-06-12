Overview

Dr. Michael Schwarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Schwarz works at MICHAEL L SCHWARZ MD LLC. in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.