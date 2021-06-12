Dr. Michael Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
Michael L Schwarz MD LLC1225 Mcbride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 852-1353Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwarz treats 5 people in my family and we couldn’t be happier. He has a more holistic approach instead of just jumping right into medication and surgery (unless necessary). He takes as much time as you need to explain everything and is very thorough.
About Dr. Michael Schwarz, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952349763
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz has seen patients for Syncope, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
