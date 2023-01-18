Overview of Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD

Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Sclafani works at Orthopaedic Institute of Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ, Red Bank, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.