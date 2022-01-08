Dr. Michael Scola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scola, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Scola, MD
Dr. Michael Scola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Scola's Office Locations
Morristown Office100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-5210Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In the winter and early spring of 2019, I saw Dr. Scola for anemia of chronic disease discovered in routine bloodwork by my GP that eventually turned out to be Lyme. He ordered many tests trying to find the underlying reason, and when he exhausted all the possible blood cancers and autoimmune causes with many blood tests, he ordered a CT-scan to look for hard tumors. Fortunately, it turned out that cancer was not the root cause of the anemia, but he did find a large ascending aortic aneurysm on the CT-Scan. This probably saved my life as I was constantly exerting myself running and biking and was oblivious to the aneurysm. He was very professional, and determined to cure me, and he had an excellent bedside manner. He is truly an outstanding diagnostician. I hope I never need to see him again, but for those that do need his services, he is a true professional and committed to delivering the best possible treatment.
About Dr. Michael Scola, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1245228295
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
