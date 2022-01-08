Overview of Dr. Michael Scola, MD

Dr. Michael Scola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Scola works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.