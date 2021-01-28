Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoppetuolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD
Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Scoppetuolo's Office Locations
Saint Barnabas Cancer Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7132
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo is an Outstanding Ongology Practitioner. He is very personable. caring, knowledgeable, highly skilled with a very high acumen In Oncology. His wisdom enables him to see the forest through the trees, the Big picture, and he figures out the diagnosis spot on! Dr. Scoppetuolo is truly the GOLD STANDARD of Oncologists in New Jersey. Should you need an Oncologist I very highly Recommend ... Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo.
About Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801876081
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoppetuolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoppetuolo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scoppetuolo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scoppetuolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoppetuolo has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoppetuolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoppetuolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoppetuolo.
