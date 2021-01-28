Overview of Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD

Dr. Michael Scoppetuolo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Scoppetuolo works at Saint Barnabas Cancer Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.