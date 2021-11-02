Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM
Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Scotto works at
Dr. Scotto's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Scotto Dpm Pllc372 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 816-8634
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scotto is very knowledgeable, and has a great personality. I've been going to him for several years now. Im so happy to have found such a great foot doctor
About Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1184733958
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Gouverneur Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Wagner Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scotto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scotto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scotto works at
Dr. Scotto has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scotto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scotto speaks Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotto.
