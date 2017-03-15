Dr. Michael Seawell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seawell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seawell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Seawell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Seawell works at
First Coast Heart and Vascular3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216
ARH Cardiology and Thoracic Associates210 Black Gold Blvd Ste 210, Hazard, KY 41701
Renaissance Cardiology Group5525 Doctors Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539
Jacksonville14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Clay County - Fleming Island1679 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Saint Augustine1000 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 9, Saint Augustine, FL 32080
Highlands Heart and Vascular LLC5000 Ky Route 321 Ste 4102, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
Laboratory Corporation of America100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Dr. Seawell recently placed a stent in my heart after I had a heart attack at memorial hospital. He was so kind and caring and I immediately felt better.
- Cardiology
16 years of experience
English, Spanish
1508041534
Universtiy or Florida Health Science Center
University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
University of Texas Health Science Center
University of Texas
Interventional Cardiology
