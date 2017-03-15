Overview

Dr. Michael Seawell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Seawell works at First Coast Heart and Vascular in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Hazard, KY, Edinburg, TX, Orange Park, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Prestonsburg, KY and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.