Dr. Seay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Seay, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Seay, MD
Dr. Michael Seay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Seay works at
Dr. Seay's Office Locations
Midsouth Mental Health Services Inc.530 Oak Court Dr Ste 127, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 319-4942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener cares about his clients their opinions matter
About Dr. Michael Seay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194824771
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.