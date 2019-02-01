Dr. Michael Sebastian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sebastian, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sebastian, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Locations
-
1
Michael H Sebastian DMD91 W Wieuca Rd NE # A, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 937-6197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastian?
Very friendly office. Dr. Sebastian is simply the best orthodontist in town!
About Dr. Michael Sebastian, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891819652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sebastian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian speaks Spanish.
816 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.