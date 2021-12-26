Overview of Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD

Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Sebesta works at Providence Urology Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.