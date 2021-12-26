Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD
Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Sebesta's Office Locations
Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 271-4586
Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery2000 Transmountain Rd Ste 200B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 271-4586
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sebesta is very good. What the good doctor must do to counsel his patients is thoroughly explain the procedures, provide expectations and patiently answer questions. His lack of providing this information causes unnecessary anxiety for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Sebesta, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447218409
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Amc/Wilford Hall Afmc
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Washington and Lee University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebesta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebesta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebesta works at
Dr. Sebesta has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebesta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sebesta speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebesta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebesta.
