Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
Psychiatric Services PC9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 399-9305
Dr. Sedlacek is an outstanding mental health professional. I have been to over 10 psychiatrists in my life and he has helped me and understood my “mental health” specifics more than anyone. His medical knowledge of how the drugs interact with my own brain chemistry producing specific results is impressive. I trust him when he tells me something. He is very compassionate and treats you like a friend or relative, not as a “patient.” He doesn’t look down on you as being less than. He explains your condition in easy to understand terms. Go see him!
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- U Nebr Coll Med
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
