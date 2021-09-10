See All Urologists in Hondo, TX
Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD

Urology
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Hondo, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD

Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hondo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Resolute Health Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sedlak works at Urology of Stone Oak in Hondo, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sedlak's Office Locations

    Urology of Stone Oak - Hondo
    3202 Avenue G Ste A, Hondo, TX 78861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 625-8088
    Urology of Stone Oak
    540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Medina Regional Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital South
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Resolute Health Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 10, 2021
    In my experience, you can find a great doctor, or you can find one with a great staff and well-run office, but it's rare and difficult to find both. Dr.Sedlak is a great doctor with a great staff. It can be difficult to get an appointment, but I've never waited in the office or exam room more than a total of 10 minutes. When I see Dr.Sedlak, he actually listens, he doesn't seem rushed or impatient to get out of there and on to the next person, and he actually engages you in conversation and explains things in easy-to-understand non-medical terms that a layperson can understand. Dr.Sedlak actually calls me directly with test results and even called just to check on me and see how I was doing. No doctor does that these days and I appreciate the job he does, but most especially, the way in which he does it.
    About Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD

    • Urology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578524955
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Urology
