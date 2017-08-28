Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Inland Empire Minimally Invasive Surgery Institute1902 Fullerton Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (310) 728-0494Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Lifeback Medical9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 406, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Directions (844) 543-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sedrak is amazingly thorough and patient explaining everything in advance. He is also very committed to success and garnered my trust and faith in his abilities and in his care for me. I cannot thank him enough and highly recommend him...he is worth the wait!
About Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Coptic
- 1750464111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- New York University
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- University Of California
Dr. Sedrak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedrak speaks Arabic and Coptic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.