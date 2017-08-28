See All General Surgeons in Corona, CA
Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Sedrak works at Inland Empire Minimally Invasive Surgery Institute in Corona, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Empire Minimally Invasive Surgery Institute
    1902 Fullerton Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 728-0494
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Lifeback Medical
    9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 406, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 543-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sedrak?

    Aug 28, 2017
    Dr. Sedrak is amazingly thorough and patient explaining everything in advance. He is also very committed to success and garnered my trust and faith in his abilities and in his care for me. I cannot thank him enough and highly recommend him...he is worth the wait!
    Candy in Orange County, CA — Aug 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sedrak to family and friends

    Dr. Sedrak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sedrak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Coptic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750464111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.