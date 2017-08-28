Overview

Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Sedrak works at Inland Empire Minimally Invasive Surgery Institute in Corona, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.