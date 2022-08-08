Overview of Dr. Michael Seiff, MD

Dr. Michael Seiff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State Of New York Health Science Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Seiff works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Brain Surgery and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.