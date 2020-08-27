Dr. Michael Seivert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seivert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seivert, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Seivert, DO
Dr. Michael Seivert, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Seivert's Office Locations
Seivert Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC4611 E Shea Blvd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 265-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seivert is an excellent Ortho, my experience today was outstanding! All of my questions were answered completely and in laymen's terms. I was not rushed at all, and his office staff was very kind and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Seivert!
About Dr. Michael Seivert, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seivert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seivert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seivert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seivert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seivert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seivert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seivert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.