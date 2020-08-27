Overview of Dr. Michael Seivert, DO

Dr. Michael Seivert, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Seivert works at Seivert Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.