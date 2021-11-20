Overview of Dr. Michael Sekela, MD

Dr. Michael Sekela, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Sekela works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.