Dr. Michael Sekela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sekela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sekela, MD
Dr. Michael Sekela, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Sekela works at
Dr. Sekela's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic740 Rose St Rm L305, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6494
-
2
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic740 S Limestone 3 Fl Rm L300, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6494
-
3
KentuckyOne Health Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Associates1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B275, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-2334Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sekela?
Thank you Dr. Sekela...in 2016 you saved my life. Aortic aneurysm repair and new pig valve for my heart. I'm alive and 73 in 2021. I thank God for you often.
About Dr. Michael Sekela, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649254137
Education & Certifications
- University Ky
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekela works at
Dr. Sekela has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.