Overview of Dr. Michael Seligson, MD

Dr. Michael Seligson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Seligson works at Anasazi Medical Associates in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Chorioretinal Scars and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.