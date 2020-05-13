Dr. Michael Seng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
A Starting Point Dr Michael Seng Assoc Psychiatry Counseling Inc5320 Hoag Dr Ste A, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always have received excellent, attentive, and knowledgeable care from Dr. Seng for myself and daughters.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235145772
- Cleve Clin Found
- Cleveland Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Seng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seng accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Seng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.