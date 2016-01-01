Dr. Michael Sergi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sergi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sergi, MD
Dr. Michael Sergi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Sergi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sergi's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-2861
-
2
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-9979
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sergi?
About Dr. Michael Sergi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184867723
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergi works at
Dr. Sergi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.