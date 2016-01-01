Overview of Dr. Michael Sergi, MD

Dr. Michael Sergi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Sergi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.