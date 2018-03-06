Overview of Dr. Michael Sethna, MD

Dr. Michael Sethna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Sethna works at Noran Neurological Clinic PA in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.