Overview of Dr. Michael Sexton, DO

Dr. Michael Sexton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Sexton works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.