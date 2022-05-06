Overview of Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM

Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sganga works at Orthopedics New England in Natick, MA with other offices in Hopkinton, MA and Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.