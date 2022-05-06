Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sganga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM
Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sganga works at
Dr. Sganga's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics New England313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 655-0471Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedics New England1 Lumber St Ste 105, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Directions (508) 458-6050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopedics New England2000 Washington St Ste 322, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 527-5040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sganga?
Saw him for a pain in my left heel. Upon reviewing my X-rays he immediately knew what the problem was, planter fasclitis. Relieved treatment and at home therapy instructions
About Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1215370093
Education & Certifications
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ithaca College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sganga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sganga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sganga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sganga works at
Dr. Sganga has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sganga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sganga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sganga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sganga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sganga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.