Podiatric Surgeons in Natick, MA
Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (53)
Map Pin Small Natick, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM

Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sganga works at Orthopedics New England in Natick, MA with other offices in Hopkinton, MA and Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sganga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics New England
    313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-0471
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics New England
    1 Lumber St Ste 105, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 458-6050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedics New England
    2000 Washington St Ste 322, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 527-5040
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 06, 2022
    Saw him for a pain in my left heel. Upon reviewing my X-rays he immediately knew what the problem was, planter fasclitis. Relieved treatment and at home therapy instructions
    George Neilson — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Sganga, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215370093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Auburn Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ithaca College
    Undergraduate School

