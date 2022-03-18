See All Plastic Surgeons in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Michael Shafran, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Feasterville Trevose, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Shafran, DO

Dr. Michael Shafran, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Shafran works at Shafran Plastic Surgery Center in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shafran's Office Locations

    Shafran Plastic Surgery Center
    2 Park Ln Fl 3, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 572-7744
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2022
    I went for a consultation and let me tell you Dr.Shafran is very open and very honest telling you what you need . His staff is awesome and very friendly they are absolutely the best .
    — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Shafran, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134469992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shafran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafran works at Shafran Plastic Surgery Center in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shafran’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

