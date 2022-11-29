Overview of Dr. Michael Shahla, MD

Dr. Michael Shahla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Shahla works at North Naples Internal Medicine LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.