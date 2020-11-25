Dr. Shanik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Shanik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Shanik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Shanik works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Associates of Long Island PC732 Smithtown Byp Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-5545
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanik?
Dr. Shanik is very kind and has a nice sense of humor. He did a biopsy on me and asked several times if I was ok. He explained what he was doing and how much longer it would take. That was important to me. I disagree with the person who said the office staff were the worst staff. I found them very nice and friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Shanik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386775740
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center-North Shore University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanik works at
Dr. Shanik has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shanik speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.