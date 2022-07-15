Dr. Michael Shanks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shanks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Shanks, DO
Dr. Michael Shanks, DO is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Shanks works at
Dr. Shanks' Office Locations
-
1
Regional Health Urology3401 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-9596
-
2
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-0021
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, polite, will take the time to explain things in people's terms that a person can understand.
About Dr. Michael Shanks, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1619241783
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Health
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanks works at
Dr. Shanks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods.