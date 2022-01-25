Overview of Dr. Michael Shannon, MD

Dr. Michael Shannon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.