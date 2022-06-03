Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mass Eye Ear Inst-Harvard
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Des Plaines2454 E Dempster St Ste 203, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 299-0700
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Libertyville755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 120, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (630) 299-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is efficient and proficient in his approach to taking care of me and my concerns. He is also warm and caring and interested in my well-being.
About Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235238973
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye Ear Inst-Harvard
- University Chicago
- St Joseph Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
