Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Michael S Shapiro MD10181 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 657-3400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lina Kay is one of the most knowledgable and helpful Dr's I have ever encountered. She is very thorough and listens to all of my needs. She has been a tremendous help for all my health needs and I feel very fortunate to have her in my corner. If you are looking to find someone who can truly help you get better I can't recommend her strongly enough. I have a very short A list of people I consult for my health and she is way at the top! I rarely make recommendations but she is the exception.
About Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1407824246
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Parkland Meml Hospital Sw
- Parkland Meml Hospital Sw|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.