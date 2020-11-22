Overview

Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at Michael S Shapiro MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.