Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Michael R. Shapiro M.d. Inc.17609 Ventura Blvd Ste 304, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 788-5533
Emergency Medicine Assocs18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro and his staff are very professional and he has more than 40 years of experience, I had femoral surgery abroad about 8 years ago and my surgery was unsuccessful. Dr. Shapiro operated on my right femur and repaired it in February 2019, and now, after 16 months, I have no problem. Thank you very much Dr. Shapiro.
About Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.