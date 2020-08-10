Overview of Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD

Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Michael R. Shapiro in Encino, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.