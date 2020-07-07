Overview

Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.