Dr. Michael Share, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Share is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Share, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Share, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Share works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Mona Misra, Advanced Surgical Specialists P.C.8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-8245
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Share?
About Dr. Michael Share, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1528333879
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Share accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Share has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Share works at
Dr. Share has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Share on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Share has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Share.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Share, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Share appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.