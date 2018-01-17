Dr. Michael Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sharon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Sharon's Office Locations
UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Endocrinology12070 Old Line Ctr, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 870-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have never felt so relaxed in a doctor’s office as I did with Dr. Sharon. I forgot I was in a doctors office. He performed a sonogram at no charge to me or my insurance, and with him doing that procedure, he was able to discover the nodule being different that was originally thought to be. He contacted the American Radiology and at no fault of the Radiology dept. it was due to a faulty sonogram, which they performed again at no charge. I would recommend Dr. Sharon if you want a caring Dr.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265454953
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center|Natl Inst Hlth
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharon works at
Dr. Sharon speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.
