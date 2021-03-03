Overview of Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Shaughnessy works at Lyndhurst Surgery Center in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.