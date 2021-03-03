Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Shaughnessy's Office Locations
Brainard Surgery Center29017 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (440) 460-8000
NOMS University Ophthalmology29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-8022
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable and I never feel rushed. He explains everything even if I ask twice. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Case Western/U Hosp
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Miami
Dr. Shaughnessy works at
