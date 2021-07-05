Overview

Dr. Michael Shaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Mountain Top Medical in Brigham City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.