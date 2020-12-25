Overview

Dr. Michael Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.